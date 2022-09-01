Midland Chamber of Commerce member honored in Hispanic Stars Rising book

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Chamber of Commerce board member Lucy Sisniega-Hoyos will be included in this years edition of the Hispanic Stars Rising book.

A book designed to inspire anyone by sharing U.S. Hispanics stories and how they were able to make it.

This is the Hispanic Star’s third volume.

Sisniega-Hoyos says she’s excited to share her story and hopes it can inspire people to achieve their goals.

Sisniega-Hoyos has been serving midland since 2013 as the founder of S&S Commercial Real Estate Group.

Now almost ten years later, she’s going to be recognized in a book that gives the story of Latinos around the U.S.

The Hispanic Rising Star shares the stories of over 90 U.S. Hispanics.

The books goal is to show Latinos in the U.S. the challenges and experiences that they had to go through before being successful.

“It really feels like, I did it. What I wanted to accomplish in this country, I’m doing it, and I want this to show people that they can do it. If I can do it, they can do it,” Sisniega-Hoyos said.

Midland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Bobby Burns has know Sisniega-Hoyos for over two years.

He says she is the perfect example of a star.

“Lucy’s a rising star. Rising Hispanic star, rising American star, she’s just rising right now. She’s in the real estate business but she really cares about conserving values and bringing, I guess Texans together,” Burns said.

Apart from having her own real estate group, Sisniega-Hoyos is also involved in lots of other groups.

She’s also involved with Hospice of Midland and she’s a Midland Republican Hispanic Chairwoman.

Sisniega-Hoyos was born in Mexico city, but says she came to Texas to make a difference in the community.

“I love serving. That’s something my family taught me like anything you do, you give back to the community,” Sisniega-hoyos said.

The third volume of the Hispanic Stars Rising will be available during Hispanic Heritage Month, starting September 15th through October 15th.

Sisniega-Hoyos was also invited to a gala in New York hosted by the “We are all Human” organization to honor the people in the Hispanic Stars Rising book.

Sisniega-Hoyos real estate experience has brought many companies to the Permian Basin, and now she’ll be having a time management course on the 17th to share her expertise.

