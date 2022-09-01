Brewster County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with possession of a controlled substance

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the brewster County Sheriff’s Office, a Brewster County Deputy conducted a traffic stop East of Alpine on Wednesday afternoon.

During a consensual vehicle search, the Deputy located a small baggie containing methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Rene Chacon, claimed ownership of the substance, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony. He was booked into the Brewster County Jail.

