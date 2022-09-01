Andrews ISD hires canine counselors

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews ISD has hired some new faculty members but they don’t look like your ordinary school teachers.

After the devastating bus crash last November involving Andrews ISD, the school district decided to bring dogs into the school as a way to help with the grieving process

“The thing about having the dogs within the campus is that it just brings a whole other element of softness if you will that the students have a way of communicating,” said Suzanne Mata

Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with Andrews ISD

Mata says research showed dogs are beneficial in lowering anxiety and blood pressure.

“Sometimes when you come into the counselor’s office you don’t know what to say, they don’t know how the conversation begins and they’ll often say this is the first time I’ve ever been in here I don’t know what to do. And so we just tell them to talk and Pauly having her around makes them feel more comfortable and more relaxed” said Jody Keesee Counselor at Andrews Highschool”.

Keesee also mentioned that Pauly has helped over a dozen students who come to his office.

The high school isn’t the only campus with a new counselor.

The middle school counselor says middle school students have already adjusted to having their furry little friends around.

“It’s honestly been neat seeing how the kids have interacted with him. He’s met with several kids in the halls and they’ll ask why he’s here and I’ll say he’s here to make you feel better and happy. And I’m like does it make you feel happy and they’re super excited and they say yes we feel better already” said Tiffany Tijerina, Middle School Counselor

Andrews ISD is also extremely thankful for the Lubbock ISD’s help and for showing them the ropes of how beneficial a service dog can be for everyone in the school.

The district does plan on bringing in 3 more dogs by next school year so that each school has a dog inside their building.

The new members in the district are Pauly who works at the high school alongside Mr. Keesee, Connor who is at the middle school and works with Ms. Tijerina, and Gus who works around the district in any need of a crisis.

