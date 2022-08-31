TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Logo de Midland ISD
MISD releases statement on incidents at Midland Legacy Freshman
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

Latest News

Flash Flooding in Fort Davis, Texas
Flash Flooding in Fort Davis, Texas
Odessa College 30 for 30 encourages physical fitness
INTERVIEW: Odessa College 30 for 30 encourages physical fitness
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
DEA issues a warning on highly addictive and brightly-colored fentanyl.
DEA issues warning on highly addictive, brightly-colored fentanyl