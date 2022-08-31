Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is reportedly raising its membership fees.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain informed members Wednesday that it was raising both its annual basic Club fee from $45 to $50 and its Plus membership fee from $100 to $110, with the changes taking effect Oct. 17, according to multiple media reports.

It’s the first time in nine years that Sam’s Club has increased the Club fee, and the first time the chain has increased the Plus fee since introducing it in 1999.

CNBC reports Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in the message to members Wednesday that the company is “mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now,” and that Sam’s Club will reimburse the fee increase this year in the form of Sam’s Cash, which can be used in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Logo de Midland ISD
MISD releases statement on incidents at Midland Legacy Freshman
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

Latest News

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag
Odessa College 30 for 30 encourages physical fitness
INTERVIEW: Odessa College 30 for 30 encourages physical fitness
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
DEA issues a warning on highly addictive and brightly-colored fentanyl.
DEA issues warning on highly addictive, brightly-colored fentanyl
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures