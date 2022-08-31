Permian Basin to receive 3 billion dollars for road repairs

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -Yesterday Governor Greg Abbott announced that TXDOT is set to receive 85 billion dollars over the next 10 years across the state of Texas.

3 billion of that money will come straight here to the Permian Basin.

The 3 billion dollar construction plan is set to boost Permian Basin infrastructure.

“Knowing that we’ve got nearly $3 billion construction money over the next 10 years helps us plan, helps us be effective with taxpayer money, helps us put safety projects on the ground with physical improvements, and helps us improve capacity” Gene Powell, PIO Odessa District.

The 2023 Unified Transportation Program announced an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

The goal with the money given to the Permian Basin is to make sure our roads are safe for West Texans and businesses for decades.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have this money. To spend here in the 12 county Odessa district, we’ll do everything we can to make sure projects are the right projects and that they provide safety and save as much taxpayer money” said Powell.

The local area project funding includes $550 million on Interstate 20 in Ector and Midland counties; $90 million on loop 338 in Ector county; $72 million on loop 250, highway 158, SH 349, BI-20, and other roads in Midland county; $49 million on FM 1053 and U.S. 285 in Pecos county; and $76 million on U.S. 67 in Upton county. In reeves county, $10 million is identified for an east relief route with more funding to be identified later. Not every project is listed here, so the attached list of projects from the UTP will not add up to $3 billion.

Not all of these projects will be starting right away and some could start by 2030.

