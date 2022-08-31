MISD superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey named the lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD superintendent.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Worth Independent School District held a school board meeting today where they revealed that current MISD superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey has been named the lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD superintendent.

Fort Worth ISD will now have to wait 21 days before they can officially hire Dr. Ramsey, during this time parents and teachers can voice any concerns they may have with this decision.

