Midland College Math Team are Regional Finalists, possibly Nationalists

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In July, the Midland College Math Research Team were selected as regional finalists, but now there could be more in store with the team potentially being nationally recognized.

Associate Professor of Mathematics and mentor of the team, Jamie Kneisley, said this is a great accomplishment for them.

“I’m really proud of the work the boys did,” Kneisley said.

In the spring, teams around the U.S. had eighteen days to research and prepare a report analyzing the costs and benefits of using electric vehicles.

The American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges, also known as AMATYC, selected the MC math team’s report to be sent and judged on the national scale.

This is the second year the team has been regional finalists, and Kneisley said she couldn’t be prouder.

“They worked really hard and over the course of the two years, well three semesters I spent with them, their writing really improved,” Kneisley said.

The team included Arnoldo Montanez, Jael Ornelas, and Parker Tew who were all seniors from the Midland College Early College Program, and have gone on to other universities.

Kneisley said this is the first MC math team to be in the running nationally, and looks forward to the results.

“Judges then pick the top three, the first, second, and third prizes are invited to the annual conference in November,” Kneisley said. “This year the conference is in Toronto, but we won’t know until the conference who the actual winner is.”

Results from nationals should be in by the end of September, and Kneisley said her fingers are crossed that they are selected.

