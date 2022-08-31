Man to serve 25 years for murder in Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in a 2018 shooting in Odessa.

According to the Ector County District Attorney, Jose Alexander Carrera has been convicted of the murder of John Paul Jimenez.

He was originally charged with the murder in August 2018 after Odessa Police responded to a report of two males who had been shot in the 900 Block of Magnolia Blvd in Odessa.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, Jimenez died of his wound.

An Ector County grand jury indicted Carrera for the murder and his trial began on Aug. 29. On August. 31, the jury found Carrera guilty of murder. The punishment range was 5 years to 99 years or life in prison.

