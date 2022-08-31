Casa de Amigos of Midland hosting second annual “Familia Fest!”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - - Casa de Amigos will host its second annual “Familia Fest!”

The event will be at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022.

“Famila Fest!” will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and live music.

Casa de Amigos says the event will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day”. Familia Fest is a community event, open to all.

Casa de Amigos offers numerous services and resources for the Midland community and they invite everyone to learn more about what we have to offer.

This year Casa de Amigos are anticipating over one hundred attendees.

An evening of dancing, food, games, and door prizes raffled every fifteen minutes.

The event is from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are free

For more information and updates- www.casadeamigosmidland.org

