Casa de Amigos of Midland hosting second annual “Familia Fest!”

Casa de Amigos of Midland hosting Familia Fest
Casa de Amigos of Midland hosting Familia Fest(Casa de Amigos)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - - Casa de Amigos will host its second annual “Familia Fest!”

The event will be at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022.

“Famila Fest!” will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and live music.

Casa de Amigos says the event will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day”. Familia Fest is a community event, open to all.

Casa de Amigos offers numerous services and resources for the Midland community and they invite everyone to learn more about what we have to offer.

This year Casa de Amigos are anticipating over one hundred attendees.

An evening of dancing, food, games, and door prizes raffled every fifteen minutes.

The event is from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are free

For more information and updates- www.casadeamigosmidland.org

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Logo de Midland ISD
MISD releases statement on incidents at Midland Legacy Freshman
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

Latest News

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of West Texas
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and flooding likely
FWISD names Ramsey as Superintendent
FWISD names Ramsey as Superintendent
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian sweeps Monahans
Dr. Angelica Ramsey.
MISD superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey named the lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD superintendent