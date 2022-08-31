The Brown-Dorsey home is set to reopen after renovations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest home in Midland.

The Midland County Historical Society has been working on renovations for years, but now, they’re ready to open.

The original owner Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884, and had his home built five years later.

Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and constantly being renovated.

The majority of the items in the home, are from the original owners.

Some of the wood on the inside and outside is outdated and Jim Collett of the Midland County Historical Society says they plan to renovate it more.

“The historical society was able to buy it then and since that time they have maintained it as Midland’s oldest home now still standing. They’ve restored the interior with period furniture so it’s almost like stepping back into the house when the family lived here,” Collett said.

The Midland County Historical Society get wood panels similar to the homes, and then send it to Lubbock to get trimmed to replicate how it originally looked.

Collett says 90% of the home is original from the time it was built back in 1899.

“The house is in very good shape, and the interior we’ve delt with any issues had with leaks, thermites, of foundation issues. So right now it’s in very good shape to be as old as it is,” Collett said.

The house has all its original rooms, and Collett says they plan to host special events.

Now that the home is the most accurate to the original home.

“Once we get the exterior done, the long term plan which is to restore the fencing and then we’re gonna turn the ground into a situation where we can have an event center here. With pavers, we’re going to add a historic looking building in the back that’s a multi-purpose building,” Collett said.

Collett says the historical society wants to give people the experience of how people lived back in that time.

They plan to host events during holidays like Christmas time so people can experience a Christmas in the 1900′s.

