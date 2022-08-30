UTPB School of Nursing and Midland Health expand partnership

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, UT Permian Basin announced a new partnership with Midland Health.

University and hospital leaders described this initiative as a growing partnership.

The hospital made a financial gift to the university to upgrade the school’s sim lab which allows students to have a better understanding and immersion in a healthcare setting.

The lab will also be renamed the Midland Health Simulation and learning resource center at UTPB.

Midland Health and UT Permian Basin say this partnership will only help the healthcare industry in West Texas.

Midland Health says there are almost 70 students who are already in their first semester of the program.

But there are over 100 students who are already working at midland health while also studying at UT Permian Basin.

