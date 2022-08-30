Stained glass art installed at Odessa Fire Station No. 9

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s Fire Station No. 9 currently stands out from the others, with the windows being colorful stained glass.

Executive Director of Odessa Arts, Randy Ham, said he loves art having the power to take several forms.

“People think of art on buildings as murals or statues, so we wanted to do something a little bit different and actually incorporate the art into the structure of the building,” Ham said.

Fire Station No. 9 on 87th in North Odessa is almost ready to open, with the two stained glass art pieces being the newest addition, made possible by Odessa Arts.

“We wanted to do something that incorporated art into the building and gave not only the public a sense of pride, but also the firefighters that are working at that station day after day, we want them to feel good about being there,” Ham said.

The design came from Colorado artist, Keeley Musgrave and Michael Shield, who were selected out of seventy artists who applied.

Hams says the stained-glass draws inspiration from the work of Odessa Fire and Rescue and their relationship with the community.

While Station No. 9 has the latest art, it won’t be the only place for long.

“By the end of this year you’re going to see a new mural on the family wellness clinic, another set of stained-glass windows in Fire Station No. 6 on Grandview,” Ham said. “The new animal control facility will also have a sculpture in front of it, and then right now we are finalizing the artist selection for the Floyd Gwin Park remodel.”

Odessa Arts also have plans for new art to be displayed on the UTPB campus by August 31 of next year, to remember the victims from the August 31, 2019, Odessa mass shooting.

