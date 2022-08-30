Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The five educators arrested and charged with failure to report with intent to conceal alleged abuse back in February are now suing investigators with Midland Police and the City of Midland.

The plaintiffs, Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon, and Barry Russell have filed a lawsuit against the City of Midland, Jennie Alonzo, Rosemary Sharp and Camilo Fonseca.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim they were falsely arrested and their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments rights were violated.

