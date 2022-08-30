High Sky Children’s Ranch has record-breaking Crystal Ball annual fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch had a record-breaking annual Crystal Ball last week.

Almost 500 guests attended the foster organizations 49th annual tuxedo and ball-gown themed event last Saturday.

“We are just overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and we are so grateful for the continued support from our community,” said Executive Director Chelsey Rogers.

High Sky raised a little over $1 million at this year’s annual Crystal Ball, held at the Petroleum Club in Midland.

“With rising costs and inflation and everything that just seems kind of crazy now I was expecting people to be a little more conservative, but the Midland community always just surprises me in the way that people step up and support one another,” said Director of Development Coleman Sneed.

The record-breaking amount fundraised came as a big surprise. It was about a $300,000 difference from last year’s event.

The funds go directly towards High Sky’s eight different support programs and their operations across the Permian Basin. To help children and families contracted to them through the foster care system.

“These children are going to grow up to be the leaders and the adults in our communities and we are helping to set them up for a successful future,” said Sneed.

The organization provides care, training and support for children and families through their emergency shelter and early prevention service, where they attempt to intervene and prevent families at risk of losing their children.

“We also provide wrap around support services that provide treatment, therapy and training for teenagers that are exiting care,” said Rogers.

The organization is reimbursed by the state of Texas for their services, but the reimbursement does not cover all the costs to take care of the children their assigned.

High Sky has been a part of the community for 59 years and Rogers says they hope to be around for that much longer.

