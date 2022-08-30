Family recovering after a car drives through house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back on Sunday, August 21st a Midland man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault with a vehicle after he drove his truck through a home. According to the Midland Police Department.

At around 5:45 in the morning of the 21st is when a car ended up inside a bedroom.

We spoke to the homeowners to see what this experience has been like and just how they are holding up after this devastating experience.

Linda Rose has lived there for the last 25 years and she described the accident as if a tornado had hit her home due to glass, bricks, and sheetrock all over her, Rose later realized that a drunk driver had driven through her home.

“I have lived here for 25 years and never worried about this and one night of somebody drinking and driving had made me deathly afraid to be in my house at night. Afraid that it’s going to happen to me again” Linda Rose, Homeowner

This is unfortunately not the first time something like this has happened on this road.

Rose says this street is a very popular street for people to speed on late at night and a very popular street for drunk drivers.

“They race up and down and I know there have been times that people have been intoxicated. I’m sure they didn’t get caught. But don’t drink and drive, just don’t do it. Slow down you can take somebody out and it’s not worth your life or someone else’s life it’s not” said Rose

According to police on the scene, the driver Adam Dutchover tried to help the passenger in the car after the crash, the passenger injured both legs and was transported to Midland Memorial.

One neighbor was shocked by the extensive damage.

“So I looked and went to the front door and looked out there and saw the whole front wall was all beat up and laying over. I said man they hit their house and I got dressed a little bit and came over and went wow” said neighbor Dave Bradley

Lawyers for the homeowners say in an accident like this in the state of Texas driver’s insurance must cover a minimum of 25,000 dollars in property damages.

If you would like to donate you can find the link here.

