West Texas Food Bank getting ready for Hunger Action Month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank is gearing up for Hunger Action Month starting on September 1.

CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell, said there are several ways for people of the Permian Basin to get involved.

“Different opportunities to get involved with your food bank this month and truly learn about hunger in our community, and how you and your kiddos, or someone in your family can truly make a difference,” Campbell said.

Hunger Action Month, also referred to as H.A.M, is a time for West Texans to play a role in fighting hunger.

People can get involved by volunteering at events including the UTPB bowl-a-thon, kids farmers market, or any other event found on the event calendar on the food bank website.

To say up to date, the West Texas Food Bank Internal Programs Manager, Autumn Bohannan, said the food banks Instagram is the place to look.

“There’s a bunch of photos, they can click on our bio which will take them to a whole bunch of links that will also take them to links to volunteer, to go to our Hunger Action Month Page and to donate,” Bohannan said.

Campbell says there are now more people needing hunger assistance than ever before.

“Hunger is here in our community, and it isn’t always what you think it is. You know the face of hunger, I always say, is truly not what people expect,” Campbell said. “It could be your neighbor, it could be your friend, it could be your co-worker, it could be the teacher in the classroom next door to you, you just never know.”

CBS 7 will contribute by having their second annual peanut butter drive on September 23, with all jars collected going directly to the food bank.

“Please, even if it’s just one jar of peanut butter please help support channel 7 in supporting the West Texas Food Bank it’s really important to us being able to continue our work right here in West Texas,” Campbell said.

If anyone would like to help, buy a jar of peanut butter at any local grocery store and bring it to CBS 7 before September 23.

To stay up to date the food bank is also active on their Facebook.

