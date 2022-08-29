Storms damaged businesses, homes and trees in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thunder storms last night left plenty of Odessans without power, some businesses even stayed without parts of their building.

Odessans experienced severe weather conditions that caused power outages, flooding and building damages.

Some residents even say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“The sound man. that one sound, (fwoosh) and when I heard that, everything went black. The electricity went out and 20 minutes later it came back on,” Odessa resident Cranston Park said.

Park lives down the street from Royalty Park and he says his property wasn’t damaged but knows that some businesses around the area were hit hard.

On Park and Fifth Ave, the roof of an internet company was torn off and sheets of metal went flying.

The wind was so strong it even knocked off part of a body shops roof and side of his shop, that the owner had just renovated.

“This is the first time we have weather damage, especially on the building,” Owner of Show Cars Collision Center Jesus Sanchez said.

Sanchez says he opened his shop 17 years ago, and has never experienced something like this.

Apart from the damage to his roof and doors, Sanchez also has another issue with his shop.

“Because the damage that we have on the roof, all the shop inside was full of water. It looks like a big swimming pool, inside,” Sanchez said.

One of the gates got pushed in and even damaged Sanchez company car.

At the moment, 2nd street is a two-lane street.

Officials that work for AT&T say the utility poles should be back up by tomorrow.

Not only did roofs and utility poles get knocked down, but floods caused major streets to shut down.

One Odessan had his home satellite dish burn and fall off, after it got struck by lightning.

