Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa

Storm damage in Odessa
Storm damage in Odessa(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning.

Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.

OPD says these lane closures will last throughout the day.

A few intersections in the city are still without power and should be treated as a 4-way stops.

CBS7 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson
Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa

Latest News

According to Pastor Donny Kyker of Jesus House Odessa, they have a broken water line and there...
Jesus House Odessa delays meal distribution due to a broken water line
Azaria Williams
Mother speaks out for first time after the loss of her daughter who died in a mobile home fire
HIGHLIGHTS: Estacado Matadors at Midland Greenwood
HIGHLIGHTS: Estacado Matadors at Midland Greenwood
Midland TLCA vs. Miles Bulldogs
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland TLCA vs. Miles Bulldogs