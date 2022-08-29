Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning.

Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.

OPD says these lane closures will last throughout the day.

A few intersections in the city are still without power and should be treated as a 4-way stops.

CBS7 will update this story as it develops.

