Mother speaks out for first time after the loss of her daughter who died in a mobile home fire

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, the mother of Azaria Williams, the 11-year-old girl who died in a mobile home fire earlier this month, shared with CBS7 how she is doing after losing her daughter.

“While still coping with a heavy heart and foggy mind in navigating through the nightmare of losing my daughter, I would like to take the opportunity to simply say “thank you” to all of those who have been there in so many supportive and loving ways. While I have not even met many of you, I can truly say that you all helped carry me forward in what has been the most difficult time of my life. Specifically, to the law enforcement agencies and local firefighters who were some of the first on scene, your efforts, professionalism, and sheer determination to try and save my daughter will always be remembered and appreciated. Sheriff Griffis, you have gone above and beyond, and I will simply echo what you said at Azaria’s service in that you are and always will be family to us. You have selflessly displayed the true meaning of what leadership and decency is. We are forever grateful....Calvary Assembly of God, American Heritage Cemetery, and Parks Retirement Home, you all made it possible to allow my baby to be laid to rest in a beautiful and dignified manner. Though the pain and numbness of losing a precious child is shattering, you all stood by our side in picking up those salvageable pieces and putting together one memorable, final farewell to our baby girl. Thank you all.

During a period of time that has seemed so surreal and heavy, I have been shown firsthand how a strong and supportive community can come together to show kindness and love to complete strangers. It is overwhelming but in such a good and pure way. It has shown me that the heart of West Texas beats as one, and that family does indeed go beyond blood. I love and thank you all,” Misty Perkins-Williams said.

The fire took place the morning of August 13th in West Odessa. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said investigators believe the fire started in the northeastern bedroom of the mobile home.

According to Sheriff Griffis Williams, the home that burned was the families’ primary home and was not insured and they lost everything they owned.

Since the tragedy, the community has come together to show their support by attending Azaria’s balloon release on August 16th to honor her life and by donating to the fund established by the Ector County Sheriff’s office which helped with Azarias’s funeral costs.

