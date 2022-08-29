Loving County officials being sued in Federal court

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Loving County’s Justice of the Peace Amber King, Sheriff Christopher Busse, and Constable Brandon Jones are being sued by Loving County residents Matthew Jones, Ysidro Renteria, and William l. Jones Carr.

The officials are being sued on several counts, including intimidation regarding voting, abuse of process, and conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights.

According to court documents, Jones, Renteria, and Carr, live in and are registered to vote in Loving County and were called to serve on a jury for the court of the Justice of the Peace. When the plaintiffs were sworn in as jury members, they were immediately arrested by Busse and Jones.

King claimed that the plaintiffs were lying about their place of residency and therefore were being arrested for contempt of court; however, the plaintiffs claim the summons, arrests, and charges were a ruse created by the defendants to “thin out” voter rolls in Loving County.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim this ruse was created after months of grievances between both parties.

Amber King often clashed with Judge Skeet Jones (Father of Mathew Jones) over various political and personal issues.

Christopher Busse and King also held resentment towards Ysidro Renteria after the three served on the Loving County Appraisal Board together and repeatedly disagreed.

Brandon Jones is the cousin of Matthew Jones and William I. Jones Carr. Brandon Jones joined the arrest plot after many political disagreements with various members of the Jones family.

The plaintiffs believe the basis for the plan for arrests comes from Senate Bill 1111, because the language in this bill is cryptic and the defendants felt they could twist the meaning to fit their agenda.

According to the defendants, SB 1111 changed residency requirements for purposes of voting and made the Plaintiffs ineligible to vote in Loving County.

However, Brian Keith Ingram, the Director of the Elections Division of the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, says that if a voter spends even a few days sleeping in a residence in Loving County, then that voter can validly register to vote in Loving County. In Mr. Ingram’s deposition, he states, “There are other persons who have a house or another sort of place to live in Loving County. And they do come visit, you know, a week or two a year. And I told the sheriff that places were inhabited by those people who spent at least some time during the year at that location. So he could not successfully challenge those persons...”

All 3 plaintiffs have been registered to vote in Loving County since turning 18, all 3 own property in Loving County, and all 3 conduct business in Loving County.

In the complaint against the county officials, the plaintiffs claim their first, fourth, and fourteenth amendment rights were violated as well as several civil rights acts were broken.

Charges in the lawsuit include undue deprivation of liberty, undue burden on the right to vote, undue burden on the right to speech, intimidation/coercion regarding voting, abuse of process, conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights and abuse of process, and declaratory judgment.

Jones, Renteria, and Carr are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, declaratory relief, and injunctive relief to stop the officials from doing something like this again.

