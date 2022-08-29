Libraries partner with local businesses for second annual card sign-up campaign

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Public Libraries (MCPL) will launch the second annual community-wide campaign called “One Card. One Community. A World of Opportunity” in September to mark Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Their goal is to encourage lifelong literacy and community empowerment. MCPL cardholders may present their library card at several local businesses to receive a special discount.

To encourage active library card users, MCPL will hold a drawing for library cardholders to win prizes donated by other local businesses, including Yeti tumblers from Black Rifle Coffee Co., a $150 gift card to Fair to Midland, and boxes of cookies from Crumbl Cookies.

All new and active cardholders will receive one entry per use, per card, per day upon checkout of library materials from the Library at the Plaza (Downtown Library), the Centennial Library, or the Bookmobile. Additionally, new cardholders will receive a movie ticket voucher or a $5 game card to Cinergy Entertainment and will automatically be entered into a drawing for a coffee tumbler and Crumbl Cookies voucher upon registration.

The winners will be drawn and notified during the first week of October 2022. See the Midland County Public Libraries website for the complete announcement.

MCPL has partnered with several Midland businesses to offer exclusive discounts upon presentation of a Midland County library card. These offers vary by business and must be presented in the store. Participating businesses include:

• Marble Slab Creamery – 10% off a purchase

• The River Fine Arts - $10 off tuition

• Tall City Brewing Co. – 10% off all pints

• Popbar Midland – 20% off a purchase

• Shipley Do-Nuts – One free glazed donut

• Museum of the Southwest – Free admission (excluding Sept. 9-11 during SeptemberFest)

• Kendra Scott – 10% off a purchase, with 10% of proceeds benefitting the MCPL Foundation

• Cpl Ray’s Coffee – 15% off a purchase

• Wagner Noel Performic Arts Center – Special discount on December show. See staff for more details.

MCPL cardholders who check out one adult book and one children’s book each month save nearly $350 each year. If the same cardholder also used a computer for three hours and attended four children’s programs, the savings would be almost $415.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.