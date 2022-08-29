Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger

A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.(Arkansas State Police)
By Amanda Alvarado and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson who is believed to be in danger, KAIT reported.

Caleb’s mother, Skyla Byles, picked him up from day care Monday morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.

Caleb is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 35 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a yello symbol, khaki pants and tan Air Force One tennis shoes.

Byles is a Black female with red hair. She is 5-foot-3.

The two were last seen in a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas license plate AAR74T.

Those with any information about Caleb or Byles are asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson
Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Some people who take the antiviral drug wind up testing positive for COVID a second time.
Paxlovid rebound COVID cases aren’t common, experts say
A 10-year-old boy saved his mother, who had a seizure, from drowning in a pool.
WATCH: 10-year-old saves mom from drowning after she has a seizure in pool
Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.
Georgia police officer killed in crash while driving home from work