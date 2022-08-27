Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces

Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A mother in Arizona has been arrested after her son was found reportedly living in deplorable conditions.

Arizona’s Family reports 29-year-old Cheyenne Fenney was taken into custody on Thursday on a count of child abuse after police found her 2-year-old son outside, alone and covered in animal feces.

Police said they were called to the neighborhood regarding reports of a child walking outside unattended on a sidewalk.

Arriving officers said they found a 2-year-old boy, wearing only a diaper and pants, outside in temperatures that were about 102 degrees. Authorities noted that the boy was covered in what appeared to be animal feces from head to toe.

Witnesses told police the child was wandering around for over an hour before the boy’s mother came outside looking for him.

According to officers, they went to Fenney’s home to make contact with her when they found feces and urine throughout the house from five dogs and two cats living there.

Investigators said Fenney’s other child, an adult who also lives at the home, told them that Fenney leaves the boy to care for himself as she stays in her room all day until he comes home.

Police said the child was evaluated and given medical attention before being turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

