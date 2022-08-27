HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High vs. Lubbock Monterey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the first game of the season, the Odessa High Bronchos hosted the Lubbock Monterey Plainsman at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.
The game went into overtime with Odessa High eventually defeating the Plainsman 42-39.
Watch the video above for the highlights.
