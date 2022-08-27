HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High vs. Lubbock Monterey

In the first game of the season, the Odessa High Bronchos hosted the Lubbock Monterey Plainsman at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The game went into overtime with Odessa High eventually defeating the Plainsman 42-39.

The game went into overtime with Odessa High eventually defeating the Plainsman 42-39.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

