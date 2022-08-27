First Annual Fly into Fall for The City of Midland department of airports

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, The City of Midland department of airports will host Fly Into Fall, free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages.

Fly Into Fall is designed to introduce the next generation to the world of aviation and everything it has to offer.

Today’s event included fly-ins from the US Air Force, a Q-and-A session from both former air force pilots and current U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, as well as former astronaut Don Thomas.

Some of the other attractions included flight simulators, a drone obstacle course, and an air traffic control simulation.

Part of the reason for today’s event was to address the decline of people entering the aviation industry and hopefully inspire some kids to join.

“There is an extreme shortage of airline pilots as well as aviation mechanics. It’s an industry that lost its popularity if you will. So we’re hoping this event will promote the industry to the next generation here in Midland” said Robin Poole, Midland City Council

Pfluger spoke to the kids about the importance of aviation.

“This is their chance to talk to pilots. I gave a talk about what it meant to fly the F-22 Raptor in my previous career. The kids that are listening you can look at and see in their eyes they’re going to be pilots. So it’s important to talk with the next generation about aviation” said Congressman August Pfluger, (R) TX-11, RETIRED F-22 Pilot

This comes on the heels of another local aviation event.

Earlier this week, Midland College announced the re-opening of its aviation program, something both Poole and Congressman Pfluger are very excited about.

“So our local communities in the higher education side of it are helping to get those kids to their dreams and seeing what the city of Midland is doing to foster that. What a great partnership between the city of Midland, Midland college, and the rest of the community” Congressman Pfluger

Poole did say though that this event had nothing to do with Midland College’s announcement earlier this week.

