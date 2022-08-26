Two dead after crash in Ward County

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning.

Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the other vehicle and Strickland’s other passenger were uninjured.

