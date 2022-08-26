Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week.

WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.

REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Monday (8-29) on FM 869 just south of FM 1934 for road maintenance work to be done. Please follow pilot car safely and obey any flaggers or warning signs in the area. Please slow down. Expect delays.

ANDREWS COUNTY: Crew will be working Tuesday (8-30) at the intersection of US 385 and SH 115. Closures will move during the day as work rotates around intersection. Please proceed with caution in area. Expect delays. Obey flaggers and warning signs.

