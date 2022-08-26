Single vehicle crash in Pecos County leaves one dead

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting that a man has died after a crash in Pecos County in the early morning Tuesday 20 miles south of Fort Stockton.

Efrain Garcia-Palacios was traveling southbound on US 67 at an unsafe speed in a construction zone according to DPS reports. He then veered into the northbound lane before entering the ditch where he struck a fence and rolled over. Garcia-Palacios was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

