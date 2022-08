BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring.

Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason Phillips.

