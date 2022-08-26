Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School

Permian High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By Micah Allen
Aug. 26, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School.

On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.

A spokesperson with DPS has confirmed to CBS7 that Permian High School is on lockdown.

The spokesperson says they are assisting ECISD police and OPD with the lockdown situation.

CBS7 will update this story with more details as they are known.

