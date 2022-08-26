Odessa College students sign letters of intent for automotive program

OC automotive students sign letters of commitment
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 14+ new Odessa College Automotive Technology students signed their letters of commitment Thursday.

They signed to the two-year specialized training Ford Asset Program and their sponsors from Sewell Ford in Odessa, Rogers Ford in Midland, Bayer Ford of Lamesa, Texas and Premier Ford of Comanche, Texas.

The students alternate between learning in the classroom and gaining hands-on experience at a Ford or Lincoln Dealership over a 24-month period. Their training allows them to earn while they learn. When they successfully complete the two years in the program, they will have earned an Associate’s Degree, valuable in-dealer experience and Ford certifications in the following:

· Gasoline Engine Repair & Performance

· Steering & Suspension

· Electrical Systems

· Climate Control

· Manual Transmission

· Automatic Transmission

· Brake Systems

· Diesel Engine Repair & Performance

