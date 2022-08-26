Museum of the Southwest opens Frida Kahlo exhibit

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Southwest opened their new Frida Kahlo exhibit today.

This new exhibit showcases recently discovered photographs of the artist.

“I think Frida is going to help us as a museum connect to our community on a deeper level,” said Matthew Ward, Curator

The Museum of the Southwest’s newest exhibit titled Frida Kahlo- her photos showcases 241 unpublished photographs of Frida Kahlo that were discovered in her home known as “The Blue House” in 2003.

Many photos show off the blue house where Kahlo lived. Some capture the place the photos were found, a locked bathroom that was opened years after her home had been turned into a museum.

General coordinator for the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City Perla Labarthe says the exhibit is a chance for people to understand Kahlo, her life and her art a little more.

“Frida Kahlo used photography not only as objects to remember her loved ones,” Labarthe said. “She used them as tools to create her art and as references to create the magnificent works that we know.”

This is the first time the exhibit has been presented in the State of Texas.

Many of the photographs were taken by famous photographers including Man Ray, Edward Weston, Manuel Alvarez Bravo and others.

“No other artist has had the impact on a generation of people throughout the 20th and 21st centuries as Frida. Her work is intimate, its powerful and always honest,” Labarthe said.

Museum of the Southwests curator Matthew Ward says Kahlo is so willing in her work to allow the visitor in. This is why they want the Midland community to visit the exhibit and get to know her on another level.

The exhibit will be open through November 20th.

Ward says he hopes the exhibit will give people the chance to spend time with Kahlo and find a newfound appreciation for her life and her work.

