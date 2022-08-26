Big Spring/ Howard County crime stoppers searching for theft suspects

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with locating and identifying theft of property suspects.

On June, 3, at around10:52 P.M. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were called to 4900 Block of N. F.M. 700 in reference to a theft.

Deputies learned that unknown men stole a yellow Champion Generator and a three-wheeled wheelbarrow. Investigators received video camera footage from the business and observed two unknown men stealing the items and taking the items to a white pickup. Approximately 2 days later, another theft occurred in the 3200 Block of North Highway 87.

Investigators watched video camera footage from the business on North Highway 87, and the men were observed carrying items to a late model Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

Do not leave your tip on Facebook messenger. Use the submit a tip icon on the Crime Stoppers page.

Please submit your tip online first if possible. You can have a dialog with Crime Stoppers and be updated on any reward information. Do not lose your tip number, you will need it to claim your reward.

You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used. Or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online; it is also completely anonymous. Remember you can earn up to a $1000.00 dollar cash reward if you’re the first caller with information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved.

Please reference case # 22-0677 or 22-0682 in your tip.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.