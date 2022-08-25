UT Permian Basin names familiar face as new Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that Dr. Becky Spurlock has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Dr. Spurlock has served as VP of Student Affairs and Leadership for the past three years at UT Permian Basin. In this new role, Dr. Spurlock will lead the Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, and Registrar teams in addition to continuing her leadership role with Student Affairs, Student Success and the Shepperd Leadership Institute.

“I have great confidence in Dr. Spurlock’s ability to build great teams that accomplish the goals of the University,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “The natural connection between student success and advising, coupled with admissions and financial aid, provides a road map for further success. This new alignment will strengthen our ability to achieve our strategic goals, and I am excited about the work ahead.”

Dr. Spurlock said she is excited about the connections she will be able to make in her new role.

“I’m excited about the deeper connections that are possible given this new structure. We want our team to be out in the community and to bring the community to campus in support of seeing college as an affordable and viable option. We will continue to find tangible and meaningful ways to improve the student experience, increase retention, and nurture belonging”, said newly named Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Dr. Becky Spurlock.

About Dr. Becky Spurlock:

Dr. Becky Spurlock has served as the Vice President for Student Affairs and Leadership at The University of Texas Permian Basin since June 2019. In her role, she oversees many of the cocurricular programs and services for students. She also holds an appointment as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Educational Leadership in the College of Education. Prior to joining UT Permian Basin, she served in several leadership roles at public and private universities in both Texas and Tennessee. As a first-generation college student, she believes in the transformational power of higher education. An educator, speaker and leader in the field of Student Affairs, she regularly teaches, speaks, and consults on developing community, leadership, strategic planning, and assessment.

Dr. Spurlock has more than 25 years of experience in Student Affairs.

