Therapy dogs pay MCH staff a visit
Dogs Rosie and Jax are trained to provide comfort to patients, nurses, and medical staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two hard-working therapy dogs visited Medical Center Hospital today to provide comfort to patients, nurses and medical staff.
The dogs were brought in through Therapy Dog International, a volunteer organization dedicated to regulating, testing and registration of therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers for the purpose of visiting nursing homes, hospitals, and other institutions.
Rosie, a golden retriever, and Jax, a rescue dog, spent the day at MCH, and
