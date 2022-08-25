Semi-truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-20 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A semi-truck and trailer fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between W Loop 250 & Midkiff.

TXDOT traffic cameras show that eastbound traffic is backed up for miles on the interstate highway.

City officials say that the fire department was on the scene working the fire, and no more visible smoke is seen.

You’re asked to avoid this area while crews work to clear the scene.

