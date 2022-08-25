Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.(OSCAR MEYER, WTVO, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson
Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park
Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car

Latest News

A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
This stylish mailman's love for fashion and postal service is bringing joy to nostalgic...
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening