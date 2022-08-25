Odessa Police searching for vehicle thief

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who stole a car.

On Aug. 25, at about 7 a.m., a man reported to the Odessa Police Department that his running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and his daughter was inside.

The investigation revealed that a man wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans, and black shoes with white soles came up to a running vehicle with a small child in it at the Chevron located at 1601 S Grant.

The man then took the vehicle with the child still inside and left the area. The child and vehicle were located soon after. The suspect has not been found.

If anyone has any information on this man, please contact Det. Cordero at 432-438-8894 in reference to case number 22-0013266.

