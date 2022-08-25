Midlander’s construction trailer recovered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin.

And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.

Van Meter told us what it was like when he showed up to work, but work was missing.

“I pulled up to the job around 11 in the morning. I got off of work from Midland Fire Department Monday morning. I went home, got ready, and drove to the job site when I pulled up I saw my towing lock laying on the driveway and I knew immediately it was stolen” Shawn Van Meter, Owner of The Fire Guy.

The trailer has been gone for multiple days, and even though it’s been found, Van Meter had to prepare for the worst.

“I’m still going through it. I have so many different tools and specialty tools that I’m still trying to make a list and confirm with some of my guys that those tools aren’t on different job sites. So, I know at least three to four thousand are missing” Van Meter.

Thanks to the help of social media word got out about the stolen trailer, Van Meter says he is grateful the community helped the trailer get found.

I ended up with my wife, my family, and myself. I know of at least 900 to 1000 different shares on that. The word got out. It raised attention to the news media. I got contacted by everyone just the word and this community spread the word, got the word out and I’ve recovered my livelihood. So, I cannot be more thankful for everyone reaching out and getting involved

Van Meter also says while the trailer was missing, people contacted him to offer their tools to help him out

I also spoke to the Odessa Police Department and their investigators say they are still working on the case.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.