Midland Soup Kitchen receives a new walk-in freezer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last month the Midland Soup Kitchen’s freezer received repairs, now they have a new one.

The new walk-in freezer is five times bigger than the old one, allowing them to store more product than ever before.

Manager of the Soup Kitchen, Nancy Ivy, said they are very thankful.

“The Permian Basin Area Foundation, they have been a dream come true and a huge blessing,” Ivy said.

Midland Soup Kitchen is a ministry that provides home cooked meals to anyone in the community, Monday through Friday 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Receiving the freezer was made possible by a grant from the Permian Basin Area Foundation, and Grants Administrator Raymond Williams, said he is happy they could help.

“It’s one thing to buy a piece of equipment for them, but they’re really, the people are the ones that are making a difference,” Williams said. “The volunteers, the staff, their board, you know the community is what makes it work, so we’re happy to see that come to fruition.”

Ivy said they are grateful for the generous contribution.

“We’re so excited for even Thanksgiving and Christmas time, usually we’re supposed to get nervous around that time, I’m not, I’m so excited because we get to use this freezer.” Ivy said. “We’ve already blessed this freezer and that’s the first thing we do is bless and thank the Lord for what he has done.”

The freezer is a perfect fit, with a place for everything. They look forward to helping many more within the community.

“Thank you for you know the Midland and thank you to the Midland Soup Kitchen on our behalf, that without God this would not be possible,” Ivy said.

They are currently seeking donations for plastic pallets and shelving to store their products.

The Soup Kitchen would also like to send a big thank you to WTR West Texas Refrigeration for getting the freezer up and running.

