Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center and Risk Management Institute offer continuing education for the energy industry and continuing education for industry safety

The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September.
Midland College.
Midland College.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KTLE) - The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September.  In addition to these courses, the PPDC also offers safety courses to meet industry standards through the college’s Risk Management Institute.  The PPDC is a Basin United training provider and a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

A few of the PPDC September courses include Python for Oil & Gas Professionals, September 7-8; Unconventional Resource Assessment and Valuation, September 12-15; Crude, Gas and NGL Contracts/Marketing for the Non-Marketing Professional (basic course on September 20; advanced course on September 21); and Structured Query Language (beginning class on September 8; advanced class on September 29).

September Risk Management Institute classes include OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Training, September 12-15 and Incident/Accident Investigation, September 28.

On various days from August 30-September 8, the PPDC will offer Basin United Fundamentals Orientation and Basin United Safety Leadership in both English and Spanish.

For a complete schedule of all PPDC and Risk Management Institute continuing education courses, visit www.midland.edu/ppdc

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson
Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park
Man shot outside home in Odessa
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car

Latest News

Picture of the Cath Lab team at MCH
Medical Center Hospital Cardiac Cath Lab receives accreditation
Spurlock named Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
UT Permian Basin names familiar face as new Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
A semi-truck and trailer fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between W Loop...
Interstate lanes reopened after semi-truck fire delays traffic in Midland
Boil water notice issued for parts of Odessa
Boil water notice for the upper plane of Odessa