Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center and Risk Management Institute offer continuing education for the energy industry and continuing education for industry safety

MIDLAND, Texas (KTLE) - The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September. In addition to these courses, the PPDC also offers safety courses to meet industry standards through the college’s Risk Management Institute. The PPDC is a Basin United training provider and a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

A few of the PPDC September courses include Python for Oil & Gas Professionals, September 7-8; Unconventional Resource Assessment and Valuation, September 12-15; Crude, Gas and NGL Contracts/Marketing for the Non-Marketing Professional (basic course on September 20; advanced course on September 21); and Structured Query Language (beginning class on September 8; advanced class on September 29).

September Risk Management Institute classes include OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Training, September 12-15 and Incident/Accident Investigation, September 28.

On various days from August 30-September 8, the PPDC will offer Basin United Fundamentals Orientation and Basin United Safety Leadership in both English and Spanish.

For a complete schedule of all PPDC and Risk Management Institute continuing education courses, visit www.midland.edu/ppdc

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.