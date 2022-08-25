Medical Center Hospital Cardiac Cath Lab receives accreditation

Picture of the Cath Lab team at MCH
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital’s Cath Lab has announced it received an accreditation.

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Medical Center Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

Medical Center Hospital was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in June 2022 based on an evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

“The Cardiovascular Service Line at MCHS has achieved a major milestone with Cath Lab Accreditation,” said Rene Rodriguez, Divisional Director at the Center for Heart Disease at MCH. “Under the direction of the American College of Cardiology, this achievement reflects the time and effort placed by our team which consists of cardiologists, nurses, radiology technologists, aides, and assistants in the Cath Lab and many other staff members within the organization with a goal for continued improvements in patient care and outcomes in our community. Our Cardiovascular Service Line at MCHS will continue to offer the best patient care to local and surrounding communities through evidence-based initiatives.”

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol, and time-out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

“Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Permian Basin with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Medical Center Hospital with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

Hospitals receiving Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of cath lab patients.

Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.

