Boil water notice for the upper plane of Odessa

Boil water notice issued for parts of Odessa
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the upper plane of Odessa in the north of Yukon and Parks Bell area.

Due to insufficient water pressures, the affected areas highlighted on the map are under the boil water notice until the public water system officials ensure the water is safe for consumption.

According to the city, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition failure occurred that resulted in a loss of system pressure for the areas shown on the map. Water pressure has been restored, but the boil water notice will remain in effect until officials test the water is safe for consumption.

People should boil water prior to cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or other forms of consumption.

