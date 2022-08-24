State health experts alarmed at dropping vaccination rates for polio, measles

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As the school year starts rolling, parents have a lot to prepare their kids for, including school supplies, lunches, and extracurriculars. It’s a lot.

But a disturbing trend in Texas and the United States could soon put students’ health at risk.

“It’s not the vaccines we should fear; it’s the diseases they prevent,” said Dr. Glen Fennelly, the Chair of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

It’s not just school crossings that kids have to worry about these days. It’s words long-forgotten in the English language.

“Measles historically is a major killer of children,” Fennelly emphasized.

Vaccination rates for children are dropping across the country.

“We’re very worried all over the state of Texas because there is this movement of misinformation,” said Dr. Robert Sanborn, President of Children at Risk.

That misinformation says diseases like polio and measles pose less of a threat than the vaccines that defeated them.

In Texas, just 93% of kindergartners and 92% of seventh graders are fully vaccinated, a number well below the 95% required for measles herd immunity.

“If you’re in an elementary school and you’re not vaccinated for measles, and there’s a measles outbreak, there’s about a 90% chance you will catch it,” Sanborn said.

There is good news for West Texans. Ector county sits at a 95% vaccination rate for both polio and measles. Midland County is higher at 95.5%. Local private schools have even better vaccination rates, bucking a statewide trend.

But the overall numbers still trend down for the state and are worst in heavily populated suburban areas.

Now, health experts are growing more confident that the number of cases of polio and measles, long defeated, will spread.

“We’re going to see more instances of diseases that should’ve been relegated to the trash heap of time,” said Dr. Jason Terk of the Texas Pediatrics Society.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.