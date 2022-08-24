Small Business Summer: PureThrive Essentials offers alternative treatment

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - PureThrive Essentials in Odessa is a relatively new business. THat’s because CBD only became legal in 2018, after the 2018 Federal Farm Bill was passed.

CBD is derived from the cannabis plant, but does not have the psychoactive properties that THC does. CBD has gained popularity in recent years, with proponents claiming it can treat chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression and anxiety.

Co-owners of PureThrive Essentials Andrew Saldana and Diana Ramos are two of those proponents who say CBD changed their lives. Saldana suffered from severe anxiety, and Ramos with back pain due to scoliosis.

CBD is not FDA approved for any medical treatment, but PureThrive Essentials say they see everyone from the elderly to first responders to oilfield workers coming into their store to see if CBD is right for them.

Saldana and Ramos are the first to admit they’re not doctors, but they want to share their knowledge of CBD with others who may be curious.

