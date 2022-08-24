New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city.

If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately.

Development partner for the new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland, Brian DePalma, says they are in the final phase of discussions over the hotel occupancy tax abatement.

In December of 2021 developers got approval from the council for negotiations in abatements of up to $4 million.

Since then, they have already completed negotiations on the property and sales tax abatement. That just means there is a tax safety net for both the city and developers of the property.

“It’s a pretty common tool that cities used to have targeted development in difficult areas, so if we were building in some parts of the city where there’s a lot of hotels and its easy for lenders you wouldn’t really need an abatement, but downtown where there’s some risk, that’s why we’re really asking to try to get there,” said Depalma.

Within the next few months, they expect to go in front of council to get a final vote on the project.

If approved by council, the new Thomas Hotel would take about 12 to 18 months to build.

“Where were at right now is it’s an office building and this is the last piece that we need to move this thing forward, if we get that piece well be able to get the hotel started,” said Depalma.

The 93-room boutique hotel is set to be located in the oldest high rise in West Texas that was built in 1927 on South Lorraine street.

“We just thought that this office building would be a good conversion to a hotel, it has a great location, its catacorner to the convention center, and it has a good spot and its in a good place,” said Depalma.

Depalma says the hotel, valued at $25 million, will have a restaurant and bar. The hotel also plans to buy their products locally.

“To me tourism and people bringing their dollars into the city is a positive, that money gets used for services that money gets used for parks that money gets used for things that benefit everybody,” said Depalma.

Depalma says the city and members of the council have been very helpful in their suggestions for the project during the negotiation process. He hopes to see their plans move forward soon.

