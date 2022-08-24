MISD releases statment on incidents at Midland Legacy Freshman

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD reports several incidents happened this morning at Legacy Freshman High School.

A fight in the girls’ restroom occurred, and resource officers responded immediately.

Following this, LFHS went into “hold” status for approximately 20 minutes for a separate adult medical situation. “Hold” is part of Midland ISD’s standard Response Protocol, and it instructs students and staff to clear the hallways and remain in their room or area until an “all clear” is announced. Instruction goes on as usual.

Additionally, a student pulled the fire alarm, but there was no fire. The student was identified and will be facing charges.

Finally, MISD Police investigated reports of a gun on campus. No gun was located. MISD thanks the individuals who shared their concerns so this could be investigated.

The campus resumed normal operations by 11 a.m.

