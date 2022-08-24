MISD releases statment on incidents at Midland Legacy Freshman

Logo de Midland ISD
Logo de Midland ISD(MISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD reports several incidents happened this morning at Legacy Freshman High School.

A fight in the girls’ restroom occurred, and resource officers responded immediately.

Following this, LFHS went into “hold” status for approximately 20 minutes for a separate adult medical situation. “Hold” is part of Midland ISD’s standard Response Protocol, and it instructs students and staff to clear the hallways and remain in their room or area until an “all clear” is announced. Instruction goes on as usual.

Additionally, a student pulled the fire alarm, but there was no fire. The student was identified and will be facing charges.

Finally, MISD Police investigated reports of a gun on campus. No gun was located. MISD thanks the individuals who shared their concerns so this could be investigated.

The campus resumed normal operations by 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson
Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
Man arrested after a fight at Whataburger
Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger

Latest News

Mug shot of Gage Smith
Midland Police Department sergeant arrested for driving while intoxicated
Man found shot to death in Odessa
ECISD student facing charges for alleged threat
Keep Midland Beautiful
26th Annual Trio of Gardens with Keep Midland Beautiful