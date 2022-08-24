Midland Police Department sergeant arrested for driving while intoxicated
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department reports on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Midland Police Department Sergeant Gage Smith was arrested in Tom Green County and charged with the offense of Driving While Intoxicated.
Sergeant Smith was placed on an administrative suspension with the City of Midland pending further investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.