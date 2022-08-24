Midland County Fair starts Thursday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The 13th annual Midland County Fair will start Thursday and end on Sunday, at the Midland Horseshoe Arena.

Executive Director of the Midland County Fair, Kasey Kelly, said there is something for everyone.

“We do have Midland’s largest event and something for everyone, so come on out and have fun,” Kelly said.

West Texans will be able to eat as much they want, pet animals in the petting zoo, ride carnival rides and Kelly said this year people will have the opportunity to listen to live music.

“This year we have a stage out on the terrace and there will be live music the whole weekend out there,” Kelly said.

This year the fair has over 50 vendors, in addition to outdoor vendors

Owner of Cristi and Ali Cuisine, Alina Trandafir, said this is her fifth year at the fair and the drive from Dallas is worth it.

She says she looks forward to offering West Texans her unique food, specifically her gueros and garlic parmesan fries.

“First of all, our food is amazing we guarantee it, everything we do is really really good nobody out here sells what we sell so you know we hope we will be the first choice hopefully for everybody,” Trandafir said.

Kelly said there will be plenty of food, fun, and activities.

“Everyone should come out, it’s so much fun,” Kelly said.

Specific times, events and prices can be found on the Midland County Fair website.

